Dwayne Johnson gifts his custom truck to navy veteran whose story moved him. Watch viral video

A video shared by Dwayne Johnson on his personal Instagram page has left people emotional. The clip captures how the actor gifted his custom truck to a navy veteran whose story moved him. There is a chance that the video will leave you reaching for tissues.

While sharing the video, The Rock also posted a descriptive caption. He explained how he went to a theater playing Red Notice, his latest film, to surprise Oscar Rodriguez who came there to watch the movie. In his post, he also explained that Rodriguez takes care of his 75-year-old mother, “supports and provides meal for women victimised by domestic violence”, and is a kind human being.

The actor added how the story moved him and he decided to give his custom truck to Rodriguez as an early holiday gift.

The video not only shows Johnson gifting the car but also Rodriguez’s emotional reaction to it. What is absolutely heartening to watch is how before driving away in his new present the navy veteran says “it’s just love.”

Take a look at the emotional video:

The clip has been shared about eight hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Beautiful stuff right here,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s amazing,” expressed another. “Outstanding,” expressed a third.

Rodriguez also shared posts on his personal Instagram page about the experience.

Take a look at what he shared:

What are your thoughts on this gesture by Dwayne Johnson and the video he shared?