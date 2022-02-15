Dwayne Johnson's daughters' Valentine's Day surprise for him is way too adorable

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, is an actor and former professional wrestler. He often takes to his social media pages, especially Instagram, in order to share about his life and the sweet goings-on of it. This time, he has shared a few photos that show what the sweet Valentine's Day surprise was that his two adorable daughters gave him.

In this photo series, two of his daughters - Jasmine and Tiana can be seen with him. Their nicknames are Jazzy and Tia, as they have signed the adorable handmade card that they gave their dad. Dwayne Johnson can be seen smiling from ear to ear in the company of his daughters who are seen equally happy in their father's presence.

The post has been shared with a detailed caption, part of which reads, “These two little tornadoes busted into my office with their special Valentine’s Day surprises for Daddy. They made a heart with hand prints and a Daddy Tree where every limb represents the things I am to them.” See the post below to find out what are the qualities that these two little girls adore the most in their father and what The Rock feels about this surprise:

