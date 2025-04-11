Eagle snatches hall ticket from candidate, returns it after brief drama. Video

In a truly bizarre incident that has left many scratching their heads, an eagle interrupted a quiet exam morning at the Government Upper Primary School in Kasaragod, Kerala, by snatching away a candidate’s hall ticket — just moments before the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) test was set to begin, reported by The Hindu. An eagle swooped down and snatched a candidate’s hall ticket moments before an exam.(X/@indiayesterdayy)

As per the outlet, the incident occurred around 7.30 am, just as the bell was about to ring, and nearly 300 candidates had assembled to take part in the examination. Among them was a candidate who had arrived early, hoping for a smooth start to the test. But fate had something else in store.

The eagle’s unexpected move

To everyone’s shock, an eagle suddenly swooped down from above, grabbed the candidate’s hall ticket, and then flew up to the top floor of the school building, reported the outlet. There, it perched on a window ledge, gripping the paper firmly in its beak. The bird’s calm and composed demeanour as it sat above the crowd only added to the surreal nature of the moment.

Despite the suddenness of the event, the candidate remained composed while onlookers — including fellow examinees and school staff — watched in stunned silence, as per the outlet. Within moments, people began recording the unusual sight on their phones.

The footage, showing the eagle holding a paper in its beak, has since gone viral on social media, drawing amused reactions and disbelief from users across various platforms.

The eagle, completely undisturbed by the gathering crowd below, held on to the hall ticket for several minutes before finally dropping it, reported the outlet. Thankfully, the document was retrieved safely, and the candidate was allowed to appear for the exam without any issue. Officials present at the venue ensured that the student faced no further difficulties.