‘Eat or play?’: Pastry chef’s chocolaty creation of tic-tac-toe game leaves people confused

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon enjoys a significant following on social media due to his impressive, lifelike chocolaty creations, which he often showcases in detailed videos. His latest masterpiece is a meticulously crafted tic-tac-toe game that has enticed viewers with its glossy, chocolatey appearance. The image shows pastry chef Amaury Guichon creating the tic-tac-toe game using chocolate. (Instagram/@amauryguichon)

“The Tic Tac Toe! You can only eat if you win!” wrote Amaury Guichon while sharing a detailed video of the process on Instagram. The video starts with Guichon mixing various ingredients and pouring melted chocolate on a flat surface. As the video goes on, he sculpts out a board, along with X and O pieces. Towards the end, he places the pieces on the board and the game results in a draw. The chef then relishes a bite of his delicious creation.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has amassed more than 5.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to leave their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

In response to his latest creation, an individual showered him with praise and exclaimed, “Amazing. As always. Best 3 minutes of my day.” Another expressed a desire to sample the chocolatey delight and stated, “I’d give pretty much anything for just one bite.” A third admitted to the temptation of Guichon’s creation and wrote, “Maan it’s too dangerous to watch your videos in bed before falling asleep. Looks tooooo delicious.” “Eat or play?” commented a fifth admiring the chef’s skills. A sixth highlighted Guichon’s exceptional craftsmanship and shared, “The craftsmanship is just wow.”

