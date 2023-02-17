Eatery serves pasta and cheese in a glass, people find it hard to digest

Taste is indeed the ultimate and most important part of a dish. However, the plating and presentation of the dishes, especially in restaurants, go a long way toward attracting customers' attention. Hence, it is no wonder that eateries often find different ways and utensils to present their dishes. Just like this restaurant did. However, people are having a hard time digesting the presentation of this dish.

A video of the eatery’s unusual way of serving pasta was shared on Twitter. The clip shows a person bringing a plate to a table. A glass filled with pasta is kept upside down on the plate. What is interesting to notice is that the base of the inverted glass is also covered in grated cheese.

Take a look at the video to see how the dish is ultimately severed:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.2 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered close to 41,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“It’s killing me that it all lands unevenly on the plate like what was the PURPOSE,” posted a Twitter user. “The complete lack of reaction by the guests help,” shared another. “The amount of sauce now stuck in that glass and not on the pasta is heartbreaking,” shared a third. “Sometimes people have to ask themselves ‘Why’ and if there is nothing as a response maybe just simply don't,” wrote a fourth.