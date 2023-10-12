Edelweiss CEO gets real about mental health, says everyone has ‘two lives’

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), took to X to express her views on mental health. She wrote how declaring herself as the “girl with a broken neck” changed her life and her perspective. Radhika Gupta shared her thoughts on mental health.

“Each one of us leads two lives. One on the front of the stage - what people see, in control, problem free. And one behind the stage - what no one sees, chaotic, full of heartache, failure, and frustration,” wrote Gupta on X. (Also Read: Edelweiss CEO reveals she started investing for son when he turned 6 months old)

She further stated two points that may leave an impact on you. Gupta said, “Do remember: 1. Backstage is normal, and never compare your backstage with someone else's front stage. And never be afraid to share your backstage feelings. 2. As a colleague, friend, and person, do remember that other people have a backstage, and you don't know how messy it really is. Try to see what is invisible and listen to what is unspoken.”

An individual wrote, “I admire your leadership qualities and find you to be an incredibly motivating personality. Every time I talk to you or read about your experiences, I have the opportunity to learn something new. Your guidance and example are truly inspiring.

A second said, “My heartfelt respect for the empathy that is beautifully put into words. Hats off for your own struggle for excellence in life.”

“Congrats on embracing vulnerability and raising mental health awareness! It's so true that we all have hidden struggles. Sharing your story helps break the stigma and creates a space for healing. Keep inspiring others, you're making a difference!” expressed another.

A fourth shared, “Very well said, Radhika ma’am!”

