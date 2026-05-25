Eiffel Tower desk view, empty office by 4:30 pm: Bengaluru techie gives tour of Microsoft Paris office
The video also offers glimpses of the office interiors, including conference rooms and workstations overlooking Paris landmarks.
A Bengaluru-based software engineer working at Microsoft has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a humorous yet insightful tour of the company’s Paris office on Instagram. In the clip, Rahul Kaushik, who has been working at Microsoft since July 2024, gave viewers a sneak peek inside the tech giant’s Paris workspace while joking about French culture, vegetarian food, and Europe’s work-life balance.
“A day in the life of software Engineer at Microsoft Paris,” Kaushik wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.
The video begins with Kaushik talking about his experience roaming around Paris. “Paris mein ghoomte hue mujhe ye ehsaas hua tha ki bahut achhi baat hai ki main France mein paida nahi hua, kyunki mujhe toh French bhaasha hi nahi aati (While roaming around, I realised that it’s actually a very good thing that I wasn’t born in France, because I don’t even know the French language, how would I have survived?)” he joked, before adding that the beauty of the city made him consider taking an internal transfer there.
As the video progresses, Kaushik enters the Microsoft Paris office and first heads to the cafeteria. However, he humorously admits that he immediately started doubting his decision after realising there were barely any vegetarian food options apart from croissants and biscuits.
Watch the video below:
Inside Microsoft Paris office
The video also offers glimpses of the office interiors, including conference rooms, an indoor garden-like area filled with greenery, and workstations overlooking Paris landmarks. While showing his desk view, Kaushik jokes that a “bada bijli ka khamba” stood in front of him before revealing that it was actually the Eiffel Tower.
The techie also talks about work-life balance in Europe. He shows empty desks around 4:30 pm and says he was surprised to see employees leaving the office so early after dropping off their laptops. He further claims that, according to government rules, employees are generally not expected to take work calls or messages after office hours.
Kaushik concluded the video with a broader life lesson. “Kaam humaari life ka ek hissa hai, poori life nahi (Work is just one part of our life, not our entire life)” he says, emphasising the importance of separating work from personal life.
HT.com has reached out to Rahul Kaushik. The article will be updated once a response is received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More