Eiffel Tower desk view, empty office by 4:30 pm: Bengaluru techie gives tour of Microsoft Paris office

A Bengaluru-based software engineer working at Microsoft has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a humorous yet insightful tour of the company’s Paris office on Instagram. In the clip, Rahul Kaushik, who has been working at Microsoft since July 2024, gave viewers a sneak peek inside the tech giant’s Paris workspace while joking about French culture, vegetarian food, and Europe’s work-life balance. Rahul Kaushik gave viewers a sneak peek inside Microsoft's Paris office. (Instagram/@rahulariouss)

“A day in the life of software Engineer at Microsoft Paris,” Kaushik wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video begins with Kaushik talking about his experience roaming around Paris. “Paris mein ghoomte hue mujhe ye ehsaas hua tha ki bahut achhi baat hai ki main France mein paida nahi hua, kyunki mujhe toh French bhaasha hi nahi aati (While roaming around, I realised that it’s actually a very good thing that I wasn’t born in France, because I don’t even know the French language, how would I have survived?)” he joked, before adding that the beauty of the city made him consider taking an internal transfer there.

As the video progresses, Kaushik enters the Microsoft Paris office and first heads to the cafeteria. However, he humorously admits that he immediately started doubting his decision after realising there were barely any vegetarian food options apart from croissants and biscuits.