Elderly couple takes the stage in Kolkata pub with groovy steps to 90’s pop song. Video will leave you smiling

A clip of an elderly couple dancing spontaneously to a famous indie pop song has again proved that age is just a number. The video shared on Instagram by Mamta Sharma Das was shot at the Hard Rock Café, Kolkata. The recording, showing 69-year-old Abhijit Banerjee and 60-year-old Shipra Banerjee’s groovy moves, may fill your heart with joy.

“Last night at @hrckolkata was something else. The band played 90s indie pop and songs that made me live through my school life,” reads a part of the caption of the post shared by Das. The post goes on to describe that the couple is in fact the parents of the lead singer of the performing band, The Grooverz. “My parents have always been the livewire of any party while I was growing up,” Kaustav Banerjee, the lead singer told HT.

Isn’t that wholesome!

“HRC never felt so soft. Cheers to more women dancing in sarees, cheers to Kolkata,” further says the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on January 23, the clip has garnered over 28,300 views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop lauding the couple and their dance moves. Many pointed out how the wholesome video was. Others simply showered their love and appreciation for the recording. When asked about this flurry of wishes, Kaustav told HT that his father found it enjoyable while his mother has now become a bit conscious and is feeling shy.

“Sweetest thing I saw today!! So romantic,” gushed an Instagram user. “People in love in the City of Joy! Love the vibe,” commented another. “I wish I can rock the dance floor in a saree like her. Love this,” said a third.

“I love the fact that they’re dancing for themselves and are so in the moment,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome video?

