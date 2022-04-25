Elderly couple try Indian sweets and namkeen for the first time. Watch

Indian cuisine is really vast that offers a lot of delicacies to satiate the taste buds of people all over the world. Videos of foreigners trying Indian food for the first time are always delightful to watch as their reaction on tasting something spicy is interesting to see. Like this video of an elderly couple trying Indian sweets and namkeen for the first time. The video was posted by Jessica on Instagram on March 31 and it has got over 1.95 lakh views so far.

“My 90-year-old grandparents trying Indian sweets and namkeen” says the text on the video. The woman’s grandmother is eating a ladoo and she seems to be relishing its taste as she says its really sweet. Meanwhile, her grandfather ate some namkeen that was really spicy according to his taste. The woman asks him if he would like some coffee to wash it down as he makes a face and his reaction is adorable to see.

“My 90 year old grandparents trying Indian sweets,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Aww so sweet. I can see traces of your features in your grandma,” commented an Instagram user. “Grandpa’s reaction after having spicy one is so cute,” posted another. “I see the difference in ability of a woman to adjust to other culture and flavours compared to men. Sending my love to your grandparents. They are adorable,” said a third. “New food, may not like it the first time, takes time to develop the taste,” reads another comment.

The woman Jessica is married to an Indian man. She is an American podcaster and speaks fluent Hindi. She has over 24,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this video of the elderly couple trying Indian sweets?