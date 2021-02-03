Elderly doggo making puppy eyes proves that age is just a number. Watch
You may have heard the saying, "Age is just a number". Well, now get ready to see a recording of an adorable doggo that is exemplifying this notion. This cute clip shows an elderly pooch making 'puppy eyes'. The video has already melted many netizens' hearts and watching it may turn yours to mush too.
Posted on Reddit on February 2, this recording is almost 15-seconds-long. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "My old girl still has puppy dog eyes".
The clip opens to a shot of cute canine chilling on the couch. The doggo is initially looking away from the camera. Then she turns around and looks at her hooman with the most perfect 'puppy eyes'.
However, don't just take our word for it. Check out the video below to see those perfect 'puppy eyes' for yourself:
If watching that video left you with a massive smile on your face, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit 'aww', this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 51,600 upvotes and has simultaneously amassed close to 200 comments.
Here's how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, "Tbh it doesn't matter how old dogs are, they are still puppies at heart, and you can clearly see it in their eyes".
Another individual wrote, "She Is beautiful". "Love her!" read one comment under the post.
A Reddit user even tried to draw the pretty pooch. You can check out their art here.
What are your thoughts on this post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly doggo making puppy eyes proves that age is just a number. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3D printed house available for sale in the US. Can you guess how much it costs?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Matthew Walzer, the inspiration behind Nike’s hands-free shoes FlyEase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Puppy Bowl:’ Doggos ‘face off’ in event to promote adoption ahead of Super Bowl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groundhog Day: Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorakhpur man unfurls national flag at Africa's Kilimanjaro peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter thread of odd contact names listed by netizens may leave you in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's an art': Venezuelan biker shares passion for motorcycle aerobics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kylie Jenner shares adorable video on Stormi's third birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human gives doggo imaginary treats, her precious expression may make you gush
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra poses as 'White Tiger' with doggo 'cub' Diana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humans of Bombay posts tale of couple which proves that love can blossom beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Viral Niharika NM: Stoked that people love my ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama posts pics of kids recreating her and Barack’s inauguration look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B posts video with Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox