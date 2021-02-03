IND USA
The image shows a cute canine chilling on the couch.(Reddit/@Dancisco23)
Elderly doggo making puppy eyes proves that age is just a number. Watch

This recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ and watching it may make you say the same.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:35 AM IST

You may have heard the saying, "Age is just a number". Well, now get ready to see a recording of an adorable doggo that is exemplifying this notion. This cute clip shows an elderly pooch making 'puppy eyes'. The video has already melted many netizens' hearts and watching it may turn yours to mush too.

Posted on Reddit on February 2, this recording is almost 15-seconds-long. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "My old girl still has puppy dog eyes".

The clip opens to a shot of cute canine chilling on the couch. The doggo is initially looking away from the camera. Then she turns around and looks at her hooman with the most perfect 'puppy eyes'.

However, don't just take our word for it. Check out the video below to see those perfect 'puppy eyes' for yourself:

My old girl still has puppy dog eyes 🥺 from r/aww

If watching that video left you with a massive smile on your face, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit 'aww', this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 51,600 upvotes and has simultaneously amassed close to 200 comments.

Here's how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, "Tbh it doesn't matter how old dogs are, they are still puppies at heart, and you can clearly see it in their eyes".

Another individual wrote, "She Is beautiful". "Love her!" read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user even tried to draw the pretty pooch. You can check out their art here.

What are your thoughts on this post?

reddit dog video

