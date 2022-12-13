Elderly lady talking to a penguin is the sweetest thing you will see today

There are several videos on the internet that tug at our heartstrings. And if the clip involves an animal, then it instantly becomes even more wholesome. Recently, an adorable video that has caught the attention of many people is that of an elderly lady and a penguin having a conversation.

At the beginning of the video, the penguin can be seen approaching the old lady and seems to be following her. Everywhere she steps, the penguin follows her. The lady can be heard talking in French. One Twitter user even translated what the lady was saying. The user translated it to, "Oh, you're so beautiful. I love you (repeated). You're my bestie. I love you so much. Here's a kiss. You're beautiful. You're the one I like best around here. What do you want with my umbrella? (when he picks at it) You're going to be here tomorrow? I'll see you again tomorrow."

Take a look at the video here:

Exchange of views in a parking lot pic.twitter.com/JPWVDI7JC9 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 12, 2022

This video was shared a day back on the microblogging platform. The clip has been liked 17,000 times and also has more than three lakh views. Many have also reacted to the video.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "This is adorable, but I also believe the bird just thinks her umbrella is a fine-looking penguin." A second person added, "Ah, so sweet! The little lady spoke slowly enough that I could understand "I love you" and "kisses." A third person added, "This is incredibly precious. I love them."