Elephant charges at tourists, shoves woman underwater during safari in Botswana. Watch

According to a report by the New York Post, the tourists were navigating the shallow waters in traditional wooden canoes, known as mokoros, when they came near a herd of elephants. A video filmed by other safari-goers shows the mother elephant suddenly turning toward the group as they crept near young elephants.

Despite frantic efforts by the guides to steer the canoes away, the elephant quickly closed in and launched a charge. At one point, the elephant used her trunk to knock over two canoes, throwing the tourists into the water. As the group tried to scramble to safety, one woman was trampled and briefly pinned underwater as the elephant swept the area with her trunk.

A former South African game ranger called the woman’s survival “incredibly lucky.” He explained, “Had the elephant held her down for a few more seconds, or gored her with its tusks, the outcome would likely have been fatal.”

While no lives were lost, several personal items, including cameras and phones, were damaged or destroyed in the water.

Social media reactions

Meanwhile, on social media, users emphasised the need to maintain a safe distance from wild animals, especially during safaris.

“Do human beings think this is a Zoo. Stop these dangerous safaris first for the safety of the elephants and then humans. Do you humans just allow any stranger to walk into your home. Have respect for wildlife, we need each other to survive on this earth,” wrote one user.

“Animals are unpredictable, its always adviceable to take extra precautions when approaching them or if you see them approaching you, these animals go through alot in the forest, this situation looks like one male was trying to protect its family from perceived human threat. Its good to hear that no human life was lost in the encounter,” commented another.

“Do. Not. Mess. With. Elephants. They're brilliant, amazing, intelligent, beautiful and magical creatures, but they will take you out in a heartbeat if they feel they or (especially) their family is being threatened,” said a third user.