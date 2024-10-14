Elephant runs wild at Dussehra fair in Bihar's Chapra, wrecks vehicles. Viral video

A festive Dussehra procession in Bihar's Chapra descended into chaos when an elephant, part of the celebration, went on a rampage, causing significant damage to multiple vehicles. An elephant went on a rampage during a Dussehra procession in Chapra, Bihar, damaging vehicles and causing panic. (X/@gharkekalesh)

According to an Amar Ujala report, the incident occurred in Bhuihli village within the Ekma police station area, shocking onlookers as the elephant lost control and wreaked havoc on its surroundings.

(Also read: Angry elephant tosses man during pre-wedding photoshoot in Kerala. Watch)

Rampage in the heart of the celebration

The elephant, seemingly calm at first, suddenly lost control and began its destructive spree. Witnesses described the terrifying moment as the massive creature crushed a white car under its weight, leaving it unrecognisable. In a further display of aggression, the elephant attempted to overturn a nearby bus, sending panic rippling through the crowd gathered for the festivities.

Compounding the drama, the animal’s caretaker and a group of children were still riding on its back during the chaos. Despite their precarious position, the elephant showed no signs of calming down, leading to widespread fear among onlookers as it continued to demolish vehicles in its path.

Viral footage captures the mayhem

Videos capturing the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, showing the elephant trampling the car and forcefully shoving the bus. The visual evidence of the rampage drew significant public attention, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the animal and the dangers associated with such events.

Watch the shocking clips here:

Local authorities respond

In response to the unfolding chaos, local authorities were called to the scene to manage the situation. Efforts were promptly initiated to calm the agitated elephant and ensure the safety of everyone involved. The scene was chaotic, with onlookers both terrified and fascinated by the dramatic turn of events during what was meant to be a joyful celebration.

(Also read: 'Terrifying clash': 2 elephants fight at Mysuru Palace, spark panic among onlookers. Watch)

According to a report from Amar Ujala, thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. Following the upheaval, officials from the Forest Department arrived to assess the situation. They began an investigation into the causes behind the elephant's aggressive behaviour, aiming to determine the circumstances that led to this alarming incident.