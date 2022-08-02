Elephant tries plucking jackfruit from tree, people applaud as it succeeds. Watch

A video showing an elephant and its adventure of plucking jackfruits from a tree has turned into a source of happiness for many on Twitter. Posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the video is incredible to watch. There is a chance that the clip will leave you smiling.

“Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans… and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming,” Sahu posted along with the video. She also mentioned “shared” in the caption to indicate that it’s unknown when or where the video was first captured.

The video opens to show an elephant standing in front of a jackfruit tree. At first, the gentle giant looks at the fruit hanging from a tree. It then stretches its trunk to reach the fruit. What is delightful in the video is how people are heard cheering for the creature. Then they erupt in applaud as soon as the elephant ends up plucking the fruit.

The video was posted on August 1. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Wow! Where there is a will, there is a way. Loved the way he reached it,” expressed a Twitter user. “One of the most intelligent animals, could’ve easily uprooted the tree but is aware of the importance of the giver. Thanks for sharing,” expressed another. “I have seen them shaking the tree to knock down fruits from the higher branches. Will then crush it with the foot to extract the fruity pulp,” commented a third. “It’s simply impossible to resist the aroma of ripening jackfruit,” wrote a fourth.

