close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Elvis Presley's iconic 'lion claw' necklace hits the auction block, expected to fetch...

Elvis Presley's iconic 'lion claw' necklace hits the auction block, expected to fetch...

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 24, 2023 12:47 PM IST

As per the website of Gotta Have Rock and Roll, there have been several occasions when Elvis Presley was seen wearing this necklace.

Elvis Presley's gold-coloured, diamonds and rubies studded 'lion claw' necklace is all set to go up for sale at Gotta Have Rock and Roll online auction. This iconic necklace has a minimum starting bid of $350,000 and could fetch up to $1,000,000.

Elvis Presley wearing the lion claw necklace. (Gotta Have Rock and Roll )
Elvis Presley wearing the lion claw necklace. (Gotta Have Rock and Roll )

As per the website of Gotta Have Rock and Roll, there have been several occasions when Presley was seen wearing this necklace.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Elvis can be seen wearing the necklace on Lisa Marie’s Birthday, with Linda Thompson, and most importantly he can be seen wearing the necklace when he met Muhammad Ali both times! Debatably the most iconic photograph ever of Elvis Presley, he can be seen wearing this exact Lion Claw Necklace. He wore the necklace many times in concerts, with over 30 shows Elvis can be seen wearing this necklace," shared Gotta Have Rock and Roll. (Also Read: 450 items from the Netflix series 'The Crown' to go up for auction in London)

For a long time, the Elvis Presley Museum owned the Elvis Lion Claw. In 1978, Jimmy Velvet, a musician and close friend of Elvis Presley, received the museum from Vernon Presley, Elvis Presley's father. Jimmy Velvet, dubbed 'The Godfather of memorabilia,' described this necklace as the most iconic piece worn by the late singer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out