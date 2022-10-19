Embroidery artist designs 3D burger, stuns netizens with their skills. Watch

Food art is one of those genres that keeps growing every day. Artists love to present their food in a creative way and even paint or make sculptures from it. In fact, their food art looks so close to real that you would have to take a look at them twice. Recently, a video of an embroidery artist has been doing rounds on the internet. In a video uploaded by Instagram user Youmeng Liu (@embroiderycode) you can see their page is filled with different sorts of food embroidery. Not too long ago, the artist created a burger embroidery that caught the attention of many people.

In their video, you can see them create a 3D bun, tomatoes, chicken, lettuce, and cheese, all using a needle and thread. Later, the artist takes them out from the embroidery base and assembles the burger.

Take a look at the embroidery burger here:

Since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 2.3 million times. The video also has 1,87,000 likes and several comments. Many people were impressed with their work. One person on the Instagram comments wrote, "That's amazing. I don't even understand how you did that." Another person said, "I've seen embroidery, but I've never seen 3D embroidery before. This is awesome!" A third person said, "I'm sorry, WHAT?? In all my years of crafting and needle arts, I ain't seen something like that, woah." "How????? How are you doing this???? This is absolutely mesmerizing! I'm an amateur embroider-er myself, and this is absolutely blowing my mind! I need a tutorial!" said a fourth.