Emirates air hostess welcomes her toddler on Dubai-bound flight. Watch

A video of an Emirates air hostess welcoming her toddler on a Dubai-bound flight is doing the rounds on social media. The video posted on Instagram captures a sweet interaction between the two and is bound to tug at your heartstrings. The video may also prompt you to watch it repeatedly and go aww at once.

The Emirates air hostess, who uses the username flygirl_trigirl, posted the video on Instagram,. "The biggest VIP I've ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai," read the caption written alongside the video. The clip opens to show the air hostess standing at the gate, welcoming passengers onboard. It progresses to show her toddler son carrying his passport and boarding pass in his hand. She thanks him and asks for a hug. Towards the end, the toddler hugs her and even waves towards the camera.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on August 24, the cute clip has left netizens in awe. It has raked up close to 12,000 likes and several comments.

"So cute," commented an individual. "So sweet," posted another with heart emoticons. "This is so beautiful," expressed a third. A fourth wrote, "Oh my goodness. So cuteee and adorable."

Earlier, a video of Air India steward Neil Malkam comforting a toddler in his arms during the fleet went viral on social media, and netizens praised him with a thundering round of applause online for his heartwarming gesture.