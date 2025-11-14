Employee forced to resign after dispute with manager lands a surprising 70% hike in his new role

An employee’s account of being pushed to resign has sparked an intense conversation about workplace dynamics and unexpected career turns. In a detailed Reddit post, the user shared how differences with his reporting manager eventually led to what he described as a forced resignation, only for it to become a catalyst for a much better career opportunity. A worker said he was pushed to quit after clashes with his manager, but the exit turned into an advantage when he landed roles offering a 70% hike.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “I was working as Jr QA in a company for around 3 years and I used to take care of automation for an entire module, which has around 4 apps, myself, whereas for other modules multiple Sr QA used to work. My reporting manager and I had many differences in opinion and I even called out him wrong in meetings on multiple instances. I did not think he was a type of man who would take it to the heart and I was wrong.”

He went on to explain how a new project involving integration with a third party vendor became a flashpoint. “He and my new team lead forced me into working on automation even though the requirements and the development side code is not yet stable. After it underwent multiple requirement changes and I did change the test cases multiple times. One day he and the director called me out of the blue and said that my performance is not up to the mark and they will be going to part ways with me,” he wrote.

According to him, there had been no previous discussion about poor performance and he was not even considered for a performance improvement plan. Instead, he was told that his notice period would begin immediately and that he did not need to work. “I understood that there was no other way. He said that my notice period will be starting from then and no need to work and I can prepare for the interviews,” the employee wrote.

He opted to submit his resignation and used the two free months to prepare for interviews, eventually landing multiple offers with a seventy per cent salary hike. “Fast forward got 2 to 3 offers with 70 per cent hike, very happy that this happened. When I went to submit my laptop at the office everyone was shocked that I was forced into a resignation,” he said.

Reactions pour in

The post gathered several relatable reactions. One commenter wrote, “I too have been forced to resign today. I had taken leave for marriage when this decision happened. I am married now. Resigned today.”

Another user asked for guidance, saying, “Bro how did you prepare? What roles did you apply for, what is your tech stack and all that? I just entered that two month phase with my company and I have no idea how to navigate this and frankly I am scared.”

A third person shared a near identical experience. “Same thing happened with me this year. I was asked to resign as well and I spent my three months of notice period enjoying a break. After applying for jobs for a couple of months, I was able to get a much better job with eighty five per cent hike and I could not be more happier that I resigned from my previous company,” the user commented.

More positive notes also appeared. One reaction read, “Congratulations. I am very happy for you,” while another added, “This sounds so good,”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)