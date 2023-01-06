Home / Trending / Employee runs around store to catch rabbit he rescued from underneath car. Watch

Employee runs around store to catch rabbit he rescued from underneath car. Watch

Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:14 PM IST

The video of an employee running around a store to catch a rabbit rescued from underneath a car was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the employee with the rabbit he rescued.(Twitter/@bmwofnaples)
The Internet is filled with various kinds of rescue videos. Expectedly, they leave people happy and at times emotional too. However, it rarely happens that they make people chuckle. One such video was shared on Instagram that shows how the incident of an employee rescuing a rabbit took an adorably hilarious turn. Chances are, the video will make you laugh too.

Germain BMW of Naples, one of the dealerships of the luxury vehicles and motorcycles company, took to their Instagram page to share the video. The clip opens to show an employee dressed in a BMW uniform rescuing a rabbit stuck underneath a car. As soon as he rescues the animal, it sprints and starts running around the store. Finally, the man manages to catch the rabbit. The post also has a picture of the animal with the employee who rescued it.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated various comments. “He can now add animal control to his resume,” wrote an Instagram user. “He caught it! What a legend,” praised another. A few others shared their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?

