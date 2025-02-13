Employee worked 14-hour days to bag 7 crore promotion, now his wife wants a divorce

An employee at one of the world’s biggest tech and e-commerce companies says he ignored his family for years as he worked towards a promotion. In the end, he achieved his career goals – being promoted to senior manager with an impressive salary of ₹7.8 crore – only to have his wife ask for a divorce. An employee has revealed he bagged a ₹ 7 crore salary, only to have his wife seek a divorce (Representational image)

In a post shared on the anonymous professional community Blind, the employee revealed how his promotion came at the cost of personal happiness. He recounted several important family moments he missed because he was busy with work. The post has gone viral, sparking a wider discussion on work-life balance and the personal sacrifices that come with career success. Many users sympathised with his situation, while others debated whether such trade-offs are worth it in the long run.

“My wife asked for divorce”

In his post, the man explained that for three years, he worked very hard so he could get promoted. His job entailed meetings that started at 7 am and went on till 9 pm - he was, therefore, effectively working 14 hours a day.

“Joined 3 years ago as a stupid senior who keeps asking for a promotion. Since I asked, the amount of works keep piling and my scopes keep growing. It eventually reached the point that I coordinated EU + Asia team by default, so my meetings start at 7am and end at 9pm,” the anonymous user wrote in his Blind post.

He said that he missed his daughter’s birth because he was in meetings all day. After her birth, he could not support his wife who had postpartum depression because he did not have the time.

“On the day my daughter was born, I was in meetings almost all day. When my wife has postpartum depression, I have a meeting conflict and did not go to the therapist with her. She asked for a divorce,” he revealed.

A salary of ₹ 7 crore

He concluded his post with the ‘good news’ that he had finally been promoted to the position he coveted. With this, his total compensation has increased to $900,000 ( ₹7.8 crore). However, the promotion has brought him little joy.

“I received a good news that my promotion was approved today. It does not feel happy as I hope, but I feel empty and indifferent,” he wrote.

“Can't stop asking myself on what am I doing with my life. But I guess in this layoff s**tstorm era, I should be happy with what I have, right? But how to be happy?” he asked.

Post goes viral

Some people who came across the post called it a poignant reminder to prioritise people in life. Others criticised the man for his tone-deaf post.

“OP, even the way you speak you sound arrogant and tone-deaf: your wife/daughter are about to leave you and all you care is RSUs. Also, what kind of lunatic sits through the meetings entire day when his daughter is getting born,” wrote one commenter.

“As we grow older, all of us remember some moments of our lives and smile. We experience happiness as we relive those moments in our head. Have you heard anyone remembering the day they were promoted?” another person asked.

A screenshot of the post was also shared on X, where reactions were similar. “I don't see this as a terrible dilemma. ALWAYS prioritize family over everything,” an X user said. Others agreed that such a high salary is only possible when all your time is devoted to work.