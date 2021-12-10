England fan proposes to Australian supporter at Gabba, video melts hearts

A video of a sweet incident involving a couple took place during a recent match between England and Australia at Gabba. The clip shows the spectators of the cricket match witnessing something wonderful and lovely off the field. It is an England fan proposing to an Australia supporter. Chances are, the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“She said yes! How good!” reads the caption of the video posted on Twitter. The clip shows the couple Rob and Nat on the stands. Within moments, Rob gets down on one knee to propose to his partner.

We won’t give away more, so take a look at the video below:

Another video shared on the same thread also showcases the couple talking to a reporter.

Feeling the love 🥰@Holly_Ferling catches up with Rob & Nat, the newly engaged couple! pic.twitter.com/CkNvFnETbO — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 10, 2021

The video of the proposal gathered more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is how I want to be proposed too ok thanks,” wrote a Twitter user. “Stadium proposal - 100% Success rate,” posted another. “So cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?