Entrepreneur gifts 51 brand-new cars to employees for Diwali, calls them 'rockstar celebrities'

In a show of gratitude towards his employees, a Chandigarh-based entrepreneur has gifted 51 brand-new cars to his team as part of their Diwali celebrations. MK Bhatia, social worker and founder of Mits Healthcare in Panchkula, handed over the keys to the cars to his top-performing team members this week, calling it his “half-century” of gifting. This is the third consecutive year that Bhatia has rewarded colleagues with cars.(LinkedIn/Mk Bhatia)

This is the third consecutive year that he has rewarded colleagues with cars. In a post on LinkedIn, Bhatia wrote, “For the last two years, we’ve celebrated our incredible team by gifting cars to our most dedicated performers — and this year, the celebration continues!”

‘I’ve never called them employees or staff — they are the rockstar celebrities of my filmy life, the stars who make every scene of our journey a blockbuster. Some rides have already arrived, and more are on the way. Stay tuned… this Diwali is going to be extra special!” he wrote while sharing pictures of the handover.

According to news agency PTI, Bhatia handed the vehicles to employees over this week, followed by a celebratory “Car Gift Rally” from the showroom to the company’s Mits House Office.

When asked why he gave away such expensive gifts every year, Bhatia explained, “My associates are the backbone of my pharmaceutical companies. Their hard work, honesty, and dedication are the foundation of our success. Recognising their efforts and motivating them is my only goal — to keep them inspired and driven toward greater heights.”

Social media reactions

On social media, Bhatia’s gesture has gone viral, with many users praising his stunning act of generosity.

“I showed this to my manager and he said this is AI generated video. Meanwhile my company just gave a very small jar of dryfruits and 4 Diyas for Diwali,” one user wrote.

“Happy moments for your valuable team members and they are blessed. Kind wishes and lots of happiness,” expressed another.

“MK Bhatia ji, we have not seen a person like you in this era, the quality of your behavior is not only praiseworthy but is a gift of God in itself, from what we have heard about you, you have done a wonderful job, we pray to God to give you lots of happiness,” commented a third user.

(With inputs from PTI)