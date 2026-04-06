Entrepreneur reflects on Gurgaon’s evolving ecosystem, says temple chats now centre on startups

An EdTech entrepreneur from Gurgaon has sparked a conversation online after sharing how a simple interaction at a local Jain temple highlighted the city’s evolving professional landscape. Taking to X, Saurabh Jain described how shifting to Gurgaon feels distinctly different, especially for those involved in the startup ecosystem. An entrepreneur highlighted Gurgaon’s startup-driven culture after a casual temple conversation. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In his post, he wrote, "Shifting to Gurgaon has its own charm as a person in startup ecosystem. Today I went to a program of our local Jain Temple. Met someone. Asked where he lived. He told he lived in Magnolias. Then I asked what does his son do. He told that his son is an angel investor in startups. In my visits to Jain Temple programs in Delhi I used to find people owning factories and shops. In Gurgaon the vibe changes to startups investments."

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