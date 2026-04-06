Entrepreneur reflects on Gurgaon’s evolving ecosystem, says temple chats now centre on startups
An entrepreneur shared how a Gurgaon temple chat revealed a shift from factories to startup investments.
An EdTech entrepreneur from Gurgaon has sparked a conversation online after sharing how a simple interaction at a local Jain temple highlighted the city’s evolving professional landscape. Taking to X, Saurabh Jain described how shifting to Gurgaon feels distinctly different, especially for those involved in the startup ecosystem.
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In his post, he wrote, "Shifting to Gurgaon has its own charm as a person in startup ecosystem. Today I went to a program of our local Jain Temple. Met someone. Asked where he lived. He told he lived in Magnolias. Then I asked what does his son do. He told that his son is an angel investor in startups. In my visits to Jain Temple programs in Delhi I used to find people owning factories and shops. In Gurgaon the vibe changes to startups investments."
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Take a look here at the post:
The post has garnered around 28,000 views, drawing attention from users who resonated with the contrast between traditional business hubs and emerging startup-driven environments.
From factories to funding conversations
Jain’s observation reflects a broader shift in urban professional culture, particularly in cities like Gurgaon, which have rapidly grown into startup and corporate hubs. While older business communities in Delhi have historically been associated with manufacturing and retail, Gurgaon appears to be fostering a new generation of investors, founders and tech professionals.
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Social media reacts to the ‘Gurgaon vibe’
Several users shared their thoughts in response to the post, highlighting both agreement and curiosity around this cultural shift. One user wrote, "Gurgoan has an amazing founder community." Another said, "This is exactly why the city feels so different from Delhi." A third user commented, "The ecosystem changes the mindset of people around you." Yet another added, "Gurgaon is basically a startup hub now, not just a corporate city." One more user remarked, "Interesting how even social gatherings reflect professional trends."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More