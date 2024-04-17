ESA shares never-seen-before pictures of volcanic region on Mars: ‘high-altitude view’

The European Space Agency (ESA) often takes to Instagram to share glimpses of the world beyond our home planet, Earth. In their latest share, they posted a series of unseen pictures showing a volcanic region on Mars. ESA shared this never-seen-before image of Mars that shows the Tharsis region on the planet. (Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

"Our Mars Express spacecraft just completed its 25000th loop around Mars, and to celebrate, it snapped this incredible high-altitude view!" ESA wrote.

While describing the images, the space agency shared that they show "the Tharsis region, home to colossal volcanoes like Olympus Mons (over twice as tall as Everest!) and its neighbours". Though they images are of the same area, they are shown from different angles.

The space agency added a few more lines about the images and shared that they reveal fascinating "canyons, landslides, and even weather features like wispy clouds".

"For two decades, Mars Express has been revolutionizing our understanding of the Red Planet. It’s mapped the atmosphere, traced water’s history, and captured breathtaking 3D views. This mission is far from over, continuing to explore and unravel Mars’ secrets!" they wrote and concluded their post.

"I adore these images from Mars," wrote an Instagram user.

"As smooth as the surface looks, it's a clear indication of atmospheric weather on Mars, covering all of the lesser impacts it endured," shared another.

"Keep up the awesome work, ESA. Glory to humankind," praised a third.

"Is that the colour we would see Mars? I thought it would be more red," asked a fourth.

