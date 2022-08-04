ESA shares ‘You've never seen Earth like this’ while posting new pictures

European Space Agency’s Instagram page is a treasure trove for those who love knowing more about the Earth and the world that lies beyond it. Just like their recent share which explains people more about the “movements beneath out feet.” Their post is complete with a few interesting images.

“You've never seen Earth like this,” ESA wrote as the opening line of their post. Then they explained more about what the images show. “Any movement beneath our feet – from barely perceptible subsidence to the sudden appearance of a sinkhole or a crashing landslide – spells big trouble. Even relatively modest subsidence can weaken buildings and infrastructure and lead to issues such as flooding, and at worst the abrupt disappearance of sections of land brings immediate threat to life. Monitoring and predicting our shifting land is clearly essential for adopting mitigating strategies,” they added.

“And now, thanks to Europe’s environmental Copernicus programme and the Sentinel-1 radar satellite mission, the first Europe-wide subsidence and soil movement analysis service is available to the public free and accessible. The images here are examples of data that can be accessed through the service. They depict ground motion around Mount Etna and Bologna in Italy, as well as an area around Larissa in Greece. While subsidence and uplift around Mount Etna is linked to volcanic activity, the subsidence we see in Bologna and villages near Larissa is associated with the extraction of groundwater,” they explained.

Take a look at the images and the rest of the caption:

The post has been shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered over 15,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Amazing! Thanks for sharing! Looking forward for more posts like this!!!!” shared an Instagram user. “This is essential research to avoid problems,” expressed another. “Thank you for educating people about Earth!” wrote a third.

