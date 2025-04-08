‘Europe opened my eyes’: Indian man on desi ‘toxicity’ and benefits of living abroad

For one Indian content creator now living in Austria, the move to Europe wasn’t just about changing countries - it was about rethinking an entire way of life. In a recent Instagram post, the content creator shared how settling in Vienna helped him unlearn the chaos he had once accepted as normal back in India. “Moving to Europe opened my eyes to the toxicity I had normalized in India,” he wrote, describing the many ways in which life in Europe trumps over life in India. An Indian man talks about the benefits of living in Europe

India vs Europe

The Indian man, who works in Vienna, Austria, said that the European way of life prioritises work-life balance. “European lifestyle has work-life balance with emphasis on leisure time and reasonable working hours,” he wrote on Instagram.

India, on the other hand, has “longer working hours and often unrealistic job expectations.”

In terms of infrastructure too, Europe scored higher. The Indian man had only good things to say about public transport in Europe which, according to him, is clean, efficient and punctual, whereas in India, it is “overcrowded” and “less efficient” where it even exists.

And then there were the concerns about harassment on streets when one lives in India, coupled with noise and air pollution.

According to the content creator, Europe – and Vienna especially – offer better quality of life to residents. People here have access to better healthcare, social security benefits, unemployment benefits and a “higher sense of personal safety, even at night.”

“Vienna likely offers a calm, balanced pace that contrasts with the fast and chaotic lifestyle found in many Indian cities,” he wrote.

His Instagram post has started a spirited debate on life in India vs abroad.

“Civic sense is illegal in India,” wrote one person in the comments section. “People here who are praising India will not think twice if they are offered a stay in Europe,” another said.

“The comments from fellow Indians justifying the chaos in our own country will make sure India will be able to not achieve these simple basic things in daily life,” a user added.