'Even 15 minutes of overtime is paid': Indian man in Japan shares what makes office culture different

An Indian man who has been working in Japan for the last 10 years has shared a glimpse into the country’s office culture, highlighting how punctuality, discipline, respect and clear work boundaries shape everyday professional life there.

An Indian man in Japan shared how punctuality, respect and clear work boundaries shaped office culture there. (Instagram/ankit_purohit_japan)

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Office culture in Japan

Taking to Instagram, Ankit Purohit shared a video in which he explained that getting a job in Japan may not be the most difficult part, but understanding the workplace culture is extremely important.

"In Japan, getting a job is not difficult, but understanding Japan's office culture is quite essential. I have been working in Japan for the last 10 years, and today I will show you what Japan's office work culture is like. In Japan, a lot of respect is given to time. So, if you are going to the office and your office is at 9:00 in the morning, you have to reach the office before 9:00. In Japan, even the company's CEO comes to the office by train, so there is no comparison regarding who comes to the office by car, who comes by bike, and who comes by train," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also spoke about lunch breaks, elevator etiquette and overtime rules in Japanese offices. "In Japan, there is usually a lunch break from 12:00 to 1:00, which is your own private time. And most Japanese people prefer to eat bento from convenience stores rather than bringing a tiffin from home. In Japan, elevators also have a different culture. If you are standing near the elevator buttons, you have to keep the door's button open until everyone has exited the elevator, and you will be the last one to exit. If you are doing 15 minutes of overtime, the company will even pay you for that. And once you log out, your manager will not call you to do extra work, and they will not ask you to do extra work on your days off." ‘Working in Japan is more than just having a job’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also spoke about lunch breaks, elevator etiquette and overtime rules in Japanese offices. "In Japan, there is usually a lunch break from 12:00 to 1:00, which is your own private time. And most Japanese people prefer to eat bento from convenience stores rather than bringing a tiffin from home. In Japan, elevators also have a different culture. If you are standing near the elevator buttons, you have to keep the door's button open until everyone has exited the elevator, and you will be the last one to exit. If you are doing 15 minutes of overtime, the company will even pay you for that. And once you log out, your manager will not call you to do extra work, and they will not ask you to do extra work on your days off." ‘Working in Japan is more than just having a job’ {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Thinking of working in Japan? Here’s what you should know about Japanese office culture. Working in Japan is more than just having a job; it’s about becoming part of a culture that values discipline, respect, responsibility, and teamwork."

The caption further said, "Punctuality is non-negotiable. Arriving on time means being ready to work, not just entering the office. Respect is part of everyday work. Everyone, regardless of their position, is treated with professionalism and courtesy. Communication is key. If there’s a delay or an issue, you’re expected to inform your team early rather than wait until the last minute. Teamwork comes before individual success. Collaboration and supporting your colleagues are highly valued. Quality matters. Japanese companies focus on doing the job right rather than simply finishing it quickly. Continuous learning is encouraged. Employees are expected to keep improving their skills and adapt to new technologies and processes. After living and working in Japan for 10 years, I’ve realised that these small habits not only make you a better employee but also help you grow as a person."

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Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip has received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "This is the kind of work culture every country should learn from, especially respecting personal time after logout." Another said, "The fact that even 15 minutes of overtime is paid says a lot about how seriously they value an employee’s time." A third user commented, "The elevator etiquette is such a small thing, but it shows how deeply respect is part of daily life in Japan." Another added, "Punctuality and discipline can really change the entire work environment if followed properly."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)