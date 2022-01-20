Ever tried black gajar ka halwa? This food blogger did and liked it. Watch

There is no dearth on the Internet, of videos of food that are regular in their names but are made in a different way from how it is usually made. This video posted by your food blogger on Instagram shows how regular old gajar ka halwa is made in such a way that it looks nothing like it.

Instead of being the signature, orange-coloured dessert that Indians love to enjoy, the dish looks black. There are other videos that show this dish being made with grated black carrots instead of the regular ones. This video shows how a vendor takes a vessel full of this halwa and puts some of it into a little paper plate, along with a spoon. The food blogger named Gaurav Wasan who posted this video, tries this dessert and seems to actually enjoy its taste.

However, many netizens were left confused as to what its taste would be like and how the blogger actually liked something that looked quite unappetising. “Kali Gajar Ka Halwa,” [black gajar ka halwa] reads the caption that accompanies this video.

Since being posted on Instagram around three days ago, this video has garnered more than 78,500 likes. It has also garnered several comments from Instagram users who couldn't fully digest this unique take on a popular Indian dessert.

“For a second I thought it's cement,” posted an Instagram user, followed by a laughing emoji. “It looked like ash,” commented another. However, there were some positive comments as well like one that reads, “Woah this is so different.”

