Excited tiny piglet befriends very calm doggo on their first meeting. Watch

Videos showcasing friendship between animals are super cute. Period. However, do you know what is even cuter? The videos which show affection and bond between animals belonging to different species. Just like this inter-species camaraderie between a tiny piglet named Keni and Lil, a Great Pyrenees dog.

Originally shared on the piglet’s personal Instagram profile, the video captured people’s attention after being posted by the photo and video sharing platform on their own profile. The video showcases the first time the duo met.

“Meet Keni the piglet and Lil the Great Pyrenees — two of the free-range friends living their best lives at a farm stay and animal rescue resort on the Colorado River. If it’s unclear for any reason, the pair immediately hit it off in this first meeting,” Instagram wrote while sharing the clip.

The video shows a very excited Keni playing with the calm doggo Lil. Take a look at the super adorable video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly thre million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were many who shared smiling or heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute, cute, so cute,” commented another. “How adorable,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?

