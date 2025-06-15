Eye for detail test: How many pencils can you accurately spot in this tricky image?

The internet is no stranger to mind-bending visual challenges, but a new brain teaser featuring a bunch of seemingly ordinary pencils is giving even the most observant users a serious headache. What initially appears to be a simple counting task quickly turns into a complex test of focus, perception, and logical thinking. The puzzle, shared on Facebook by a page named Dreame, has left the internet completely stumped. Facebook users were stumped by a viral image that asked them to count pencils.(Facebook/Dreame)

The puzzle

The image shows a cluster of upright purple pencils placed side by side, with a straightforward question: “How many pencils do you see?” At first glance, it seems like child’s play—just count the pencil tips or the erasers. But this is no ordinary picture.

Designed to trick the eye, the illustration plays on the illusion of overlapping and fragmented objects. Some pencils appear complete, while others show just a tip or a shaft, misleading the viewer into overcounting—or underestimating—the total number.

Upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that some tips float awkwardly mid-shaft, others are cleverly hidden or merged, and many elements don’t match up. It's a cleverly crafted puzzle that demands more than just a glance to crack.

Check out the puzzle here:

Why the internet is hooked on brain teasers

So why do puzzles like this go viral? It’s all about the challenge. Brain teasers stimulate the brain’s problem-solving functions, offering a rush of dopamine when you finally crack the answer. They’re also highly shareable—people love proving how sharp their minds are or seeing if friends can do better.

Optical illusions and puzzles tap into our desire for quick, rewarding distractions that feel like mental workouts. And they often leave people saying, “Wait… let me try that again.”

Now it’s your turn to take the challenge. Look at the image carefully—don't fall for the floating tips or the clever placements. Count again. Are you confident in your answer? One thing’s for sure: this is a lot trickier than it first appears.