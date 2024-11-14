F1 driver burns 7,000 calories after trying formidable Ironman triathlon at home. Watch

Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas made headlines after completing an ‘Ironman’ triathlon circuit at home. The triathlon which includes a 3.9 km swim, a 180 km bicycle ride and a marathon 42.2 km run for a total of 226.3 km. The video starts with Valtteri Bottas waking up and jumping straight into his swimming pool. (X/@valtteribottas)

Bottas used his backyard swimming pool, peloton bicycle and an indoor treadmill to take on the herculean triathlon challenge. The whole race took him 11 hours in total where he burned over 7,000 calories.

The video starts with Valtteri Bottas waking up and jumping straight into his swimming pool. He completed 3,800 metres of swimming by going back and forth in the same swimming pool through multiple laps.

He quickly rushes to put on cycling shorts as he begins the next leg of the triathlon and hops on a peloton bike to complete 180 km of cycling. He even has his lunch while he sweats on the cycle.

Take a look at the video here:

Once he is done, he wastes no time to move onto the marathon. He begins running on the treadmill, encountering spasms but continues on his tough task. "Body is starting to hurt. But I have to keep going," he says.

The video was flooded with comments full of support and awe as users appreciated the unique feat achieved by the F1 racer. “I like how he first mentioned ‘body starts hurting’ after he completed the swim and bike as if my body didn’t start hurting watching him do this video," said one user.

Another wrote, “The willpower to do that in a pool and stationary bike and treadmill is ridiculous."

“Valtteri Bottas taking on a full Ironman at home during off week is next-level dedication! 11 hours and 7,000 calories burned – this guy is a machine, both on and off the track," wrote a third user.