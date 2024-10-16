Bengaluru techie wins challenging triathlon by covering 518 km in 3 days: Report

Jayanarayan, a Bengaluru-based software professional, is making headlines for conquering one of the toughest endurance challenges — the Ultraman India 2024. Held in Delhi from October 2 to 4, this grueling event saw him swim 10 kilometers, cycle 424 kilometers, and run 84 kilometers, covering a total of 518 kilometers in just three days, The Hindu reported. His remarkable performance earned him first place. The Bengaluru techie, Jayanarayan, steadily transitioned into endurance sports, eventually completing a full-distance triathlon in Konark last year.

Despite his impressive feat, Jayanarayan didn’t have a background in athletics. He was not into sports during his school or college years, but realized he needed to get healthier in his 30s, he told the publication. So he took up running, and it took him a few years to build consistency, he said.

From those early running days, Jayanarayan steadily transitioned into endurance sports, eventually completing a full-distance triathlon in Konark last year. His achievement there qualified him for Ultraman India, a triathlon that pushes athletes beyond typical endurance events, the report said. Balancing his demanding job at Zebra Technologies with rigorous training was no easy task, but the support of his workplace and family helped him along the way.

While the swim went smoothly, the extreme heat during the cycling and running legs posed significant challenges. The temperature hit 36 degrees Celsius, which made running particularly tough. Jayanarayanan reportedly had to dig deep to finish within the time limit. With only minutes to spare, Jayanarayan completed the event.

Unlike more popular triathlons like Ironman, Ultraman offers minimal support to participants. Jayanarayan completed the race without a personal crew, an experience he describes as “extremely challenging.”

Looking ahead, Jayanarayan has his sights set on the Ultraman World Championship, planning to tackle another Ultraman event soon. His journey is a testament to the relentless drive that fuels endurance athletes to push their limits.