F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz chases robbers who stole his 5 cr watch

Formula One Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr,had his ₹5,00,000-pound (approximately ₹5 crores) Richard Mille wristwatch stolen in Milan shortly after finishing third in the Italian Grand Prix. He did, however, chase down the criminals and successfully recovered his watch. Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr.(AFP)

After the incident, Sainz took to X to discuss what had transpired. He wrote, "As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate accident yesterday in Milan. Most importantly, we are all fine and, this will only be remembered as an unpleasant little story. Thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan Police for their very fast intervention, and thanks for all your messages." (Also Read: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz pips Max Verstappen to Italian Grand Prix pole)

The Ferrari driver was approached by burglars near the Armani Hotel in Milan. Sainz, his trainer, and members of the public, who witnessed the crime, chased and apprehended the perpetrators, reports ESPN.

A video of Sainz, along with the cops and robbers went viral on social media. The clip shows Sainz still wearing his team kit after leaving the Monza circuit, whereas the police can be seen arresting the suspects. The caption in the video explains that Carlos was out of breath after chasing down the thieves.

The tweet made by Sainz was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The share has also received close to 13,000 likes. Several even shared their reactions in the comments section of Sainz's post.

Here's what people are saying about this incident:

An individual wrote, "I'm glad everyone's safe. Take care, Carlos." A second added, "Defending like a lion on and off the track." A third shared, "I'm glad everyone is safe and the matter is resolved!"

"Thank god everything's alright Carlos, be careful next time and make sure your life is not at risk," expressed a fourth. A fifth said, "The important thing is that you all are well."