Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of woman getting robbed after taking food from stranger

Fact Check: The video of a woman getting robbed after taking food from stranger is being shared with a misleading claim.
The image is taken from the video that is being shared with a &nbsp;false claim.(YouTube/3RD EYE)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 01:30 PM IST
ByAmrita Kohli

A video showing a woman getting robbed after taking food from a stranger is going viral all over the Internet. The video shows a woman offering some ‘prasad’ to the woman. After the woman eats it, she faints and the woman who gave her the food, along with her accomplices, steals the woman’s jewellery and phone. The clip is being shared as a ‘caught-on-camera’ incident. However, the video is scripted and was created for awareness purposes to warn people about such instances.

Claim: Here’s the claim being shared with the video on Facebook. Shared in Hindi, the caption, when loosely translated reads, “Whenever you go out of the house, do not take any prasad from anyone. Don't know where this video is from, women are also victimizing women. Be careful, be alert. ”

See the entire post here:

Investigation: Upon checking details of the video, we landed on a YouTube channel called ‘3RD EYE’ that had originally shared the video earlier this month. The headline for the video reads, “BE CAREFUL WITH STRANGERS | UNBELIEVABLE THINGS CAUGHT AT CCTV | Social Awareness Video By 3rd Eye. ”

The channel often posts such awareness videos and the description for this video mentions this disclaimer as well.

“Please be aware that this Channel features scripted dramas and parodies to Aware People in Different Situations. This Channel Brings Social Awareness Videos. These short films are for entertainment purposes only!”

Conclusion: So, the claim that the video shows an actual incident is false. The video is scripted and created for awareness purposes.

