‘Faiths differ, kindness doesn’t’: Bengaluru woman shares Christmas rangoli made by Hindu neighbour

A simple act of kindness from a Bengaluru neighbourhood has struck a chord online after a woman shared a video of a rangoli made for Christmas by her Hindu neighbour. A Bengaluru woman shared a video showing a Christmas rangoli made by a Hindu neighbour.(Instagram/steffirosejosepharjun)

A Christmas surprise at the doorstep

Taking to Instagram, Steffi Rose Joseph Arjun shared a short video showing a colourful rangoli drawn outside her home to mark Christmas. The text overlaid on the clip read, “Here is a rangoli made for Christmas by my Hindu neighbour. Faiths differ. Kindness doesn’t. Isn’t this something you find only in India?”

A caption that resonated widely

In her caption, the woman elaborated on the moment and why it mattered to her. “Here is a rangoli that my Hindu neighbour made for Christmas. No questions asked. No announcements made. Just colours on the floor and kindness in the heart,” she wrote.

She added, “In a world where religion is often used to divide, moments like these quietly remind us what truly brings people together respect, community, and love. Festivals were never meant to be about who belongs where, but about showing up for each other in the simplest ways.”

Calling the rangoli more than just decoration, she said, “This rangoli isn’t just art. It’s a gesture. A reminder that faith can be different, yet humanity can be shared. And honestly, this kind of warmth, coexistence, and everyday harmony is something you’ll find only in India. Christmas, coloured in love. Grateful for neighbours like these.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts

Shared a day ago, the clip has already garnered more than 2.6 million views, with social media users flooding the comments section with praise and personal reflections.

One user wrote, “This is the India I grew up in and the India I want my children to see.” Another commented, “Faiths differ but hearts don’t. This made my day.” A third said, “So simple yet so powerful. No speeches, just action.”

Others echoed similar sentiments. “This is what true secularism looks like in everyday life,” one user noted. Another added, “Neighbours like this are a blessing.” One comment read, “Only in India do festivals blend so beautifully,” while another said, “More love, less noise. Thank you for sharing this.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)