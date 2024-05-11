Family claps and celebrates as woman sends breakup text. Viral video amuses people

A video showing a woman sending a breakup message to her partner in front of her family has gone viral on social media. The clip amused people because of how her family reacted to the moment - they cheered and clapped for her. The image from a viral video shows a woman sending a breakup text to her partner in front of her family. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on X with a simple caption that reads, “Whole family celebrating the breakup is wild”. In the video, the woman is seen sitting on a table with a phone in her hand. The screen shows a long typed message that is yet to be sent. The moment she presses the send button, her family, sitting around her, starts celebrating.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, the share has collected close to 3.4 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments.

What did X users say about this video on a breakup text?

‘They never liked the guy,” suggested an X user.

“Looks like they never liked the boyfriend,” joined another.

“She sent terms and conditions of a breakup,” joked a third.

“I think they didn't like the guy,” wondered a fourth.

“This is the support I want from my family,” wrote a fifth.

A few asked why the woman is not breaking up with her partner in real life. Just like this individual who posted, “Why are you going to break up with someone over a text?”

Breaking up over text often stirs controversy, dividing people’s opinions. While some say this is a way of communication and there is nothing wrong with employing this method, others think it is cold and impersonal. Many insist that face-to-face conversation during a breakup shows decency and respect.