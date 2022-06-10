Family surprises granddad with a new car on his late wife’s birthday. Watch

It is always wonderful to watch videos where people give a surprise gift to someone as their reaction is heartening to see. In one such video posted on Instagram, an elderly man was surprised with a brand new car on his late wife’s birthday by his family. The man’s reaction upon receiving the gift may make you teary-eyed too, as it is quite emotional to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page mansharma4real a week ago. It has got more than 1.5 million views so far, making it viral. “My nanu has no idea we’re gifting him a car today!” says a text insert on the video. The video begins with the elderly man sitting inside a car and he has no idea that his family has planned a surprise for him. It is explained in text inserts on the video that it was the birthday of the late wife of the elderly man. The family planned a surprise for the man on this day as they knew he misses her a lot. The man’s granddaughter takes him towards the new car that they have bought for him. When he realises that they got a new car for him, he couldn’t believe it at first. At the end of the video, the man is seen crying over the phone.

“Wholesome moments for this man only,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has got more than two lakh likes and several comments.

“When I was 14, lost my nanu and nani with in span of two months in 2014, nothing after feels like the same… you are blessed,” commented an Instagram user. “He knows that he did good things in life...he raised his family properly,” wrote another. “One of the sweetest things on social media. God bless you all,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this heart-warming video?