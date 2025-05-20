Fan reimagines Sundar Pichai, Demis Hassabis as heroes in this iconic Bollywood film: ‘This is too much cool energy’

A picture shared by Sundar Pichai has surprised the internet, with many complimenting the Indian-origin CEO’s sharp tan jacket and sunglasses look. One particular fan, however, added a special touch to his picture, where he is seen with CEO Demis Hassabis, and turned it into a poster of the iconic Bollywood film Sholay. Sundar Pichai posted this picture of himself and Demis Hassabis on X. (X/@sundarpichai)

“Having a deep think…,” Pichai wrote, as he shared the photo. Both CEOs are seen in casual attire, standing against a backdrop of what seems like a stadium.

According to the social media users, Pichai’s X caption hinted at something big in the field of AI amid the ongoing collaborations between Google and DeepMind.

Here's what Sundar Pichai posted:

What did the fan post?

The fan shared a re-edited picture which shows Sundar Pichai and Demis Hassabis featured in a posted of Sholay. The movie is an epic action-adventure film directed by Ramesh Sippy with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as protagonists.

How did other social media users react?

People had a lot to say about this picture of Sundar Pichai and Demis Hassabis. While some expressed their anticipation about the company's AI development, others praised Pichai’s chic outfit.

An individual posted, “This is too much cool energy.” Another added, “Oh great, now I'll be up all night dreaming about what you two are cooking up.” A third expressed, “Salt-and-pepper Sundar looks good, man.”

A fourth remarked, “The Aura these two have when they are together.” A fifth wrote, “Hardest pic of 2025 calling it now.”

Besides being CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai also serves on Alphabet’s Board of Directors. Demis Hassabis is the CEO and Co-Founder of Google DeepMind, an AI research group.