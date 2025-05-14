Elon Musk hails Sundar Pichai for personally handling Quora CEO’s complaint: 'Smartest people in the world'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently turned into a customer support executive after Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo raised an issue about his company's product. Pichai personally reacted to D'Angelo’s X post and assured him that he would look into the matter. This interaction quickly went viral, prompting a response from Elon Musk. Elon Musk reacted to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo’s interaction on X. (AP, File Photo)

It all started when D'Angelo posted, “At Quora we recently tested switching from Zoom to Google Meet for a week. Google Meet is better in many small ways, but worse in one big way: audio quality, particularly background noise cancellation and echoing. That kills it so we are staying on Zoom!”

Pichai replied, “Hey Adam, will follow up offline as haven't experienced this, as @reed notes below it works pretty well in my experience, we will debug to understand the root cause and fix. Thanks for flagging.” The Quora CEO responded, “Thank you!! Would love to switch if this is fixed!”

What did Elon Musk say?

Co-founder Yuchen Jin shared a screenshot of the conversation between Pichai and D'Angelo, adding, “You know Google is back and probably will win the AGI race when its CEO starts doing customer support on X.”

Elon Musk reacted to Jin’s post. “The smartest & most influential people in the world interact on X,” the billionaire wrote.

Take a look at the posts:

How did social media react?

An individual remarked, “Wild times when CEOs are doing support in the replies.” Another joined, “That is why I learned a lot of things from these influential people who interact in X. It's like having a deep dive into what is going on in their companies.”

A third posted, “Also learning from these people is a great experience.” A fourth wrote, “When I was younger, the first social networks focused on a specific geographic location, a city, maybe a state. Now, it’s global, and communication barriers have fallen. Interesting times.”

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk's response and the interaction between Sundar Pichai and Adam D'Angelo?