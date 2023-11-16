Father and son's emotional reunion will bring tears to your eyes. Watch

An emotional moment that shows how a father and son met after years was shared on social media. Since the video was posted on Instagram, it has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Several flocked to the comments section of the post to share how wholesome the moment was. Son running to meet his father at the airport. (Instagram/@Good News Movement)

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle Good News Movement. It shows a man at the airport, jumping in excitement. As soon as he spots his father, he runs to him and hugs him. As the duo meets, they both are in tears. The father even plants a kiss on the man's forehead. (Also Read: Boy’s reaction to his father coming home after 10 days is heartening to watch)

In the caption of the post, Good News Movement informed, "Jumping for joy! Father and son reunite after not being able to see each other for several years."

Watch the video of the father and the son here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over nine lakh views. The share also has more than 52,000 likes and numerous comments. Many felt that the video was emotional.

Check out how people are reacting to the clip here:

An individual wrote, "As a father of one, that’s a tear-jerker. Hope my son loves me that way."

A second shared, "I received a healthy dose of oxytocin through the screen."

A third added, "This reminds me of seeing one of my children after three years…I cried with joy when I saw her."

"Every father and every child should express love like this. Wouldn't it be wonderful?!" posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "Oh the way he jumped in his dad's arms, it’s so beautiful."

