Father gives a surprise by coming home, his kids and dog’s reaction is adorable

When fathers come home to their kids after being away for some time, it is so emotional to see the reactions of the children. Videos of parents surprising their kids by coming home unannounced are always so wonderful to watch as the kids react so happily and their joy knows no bounds. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a man surprising his two daughters when he came home after 33 days. The video of the kids and their dog’s reaction will definitely melt your heart.

The video was uploaded by Good News Movement 12 hours ago and it has received 7.20 lakh views so far.

The video begins with the man coming home and as soon as he opens the door, his daughters go running to him shouting ‘Daddy’. The girls give their father a hug and even their dog gets really excited as it is seen wagging its tail and it tries to hug everyone. And that wasn’t the only surprise in store for the girls as the man had brought with him a little puppy. The girls get really surprised on seeing the pup and their reaction is just too adorable to watch.

“SURPRISE: “We have been waiting 33 days for this guy to come home! I didn’t tell the girls he would be back tonight so they were SO SURPRISED to see him walk through the door. BUT that wasn’t the only surprise tonight! Daddy brought home a special surprise,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Somebody pet that dog,” an Instagram user commented. “I love how the bigger dog was so excited like “OMG YOU GOT ME A PUPPY”.Such sweet kids and dad,” posted another. A third user said, “I love how the dog wanted to be a part of the cuddles.”

The video was originally uploaded by a woman named Morgan Gabrielson on her personal Instagram account on March 5.

What do you think about this adorable video of the father surprising his children?