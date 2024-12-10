'Feathered dentist': Parrot extracts rotten tooth with precision in China. Video

With their playful personalities and remarkable ability to mimic human speech, parrots have long captured the hearts of people around the world. Known for their vibrant plumage and cognitive skills, these intelligent birds are not just talented talkers but also have impressive problem-solving abilities. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet, showing just how far their abilities extend. It turns out that parrots may also have a surprising skill—extracting teeth! A viral video showed a parrot expertly extracting a child's rotten tooth, surprising many.(X/@Discover_GZ)

The tooth-extraction video

The video, filmed in Foshan, China, shows a parrot being held by a young boy. As the boy opens his mouth, he brings the parrot closer, allowing the bird to get a firm grip on a wobbly tooth. In a swift and precise motion, the clever parrot extracts the tooth, to the astonishment of onlookers. The bird then drops the rotten tooth into the hand of another person nearby, completing its unique task.

Watch the clip here:

While this may seem unusual to many, it is, in fact, a real and surprising ability of parrots. In certain regions, parrots have been trained to help extract loose baby teeth due to their strong beaks and remarkable dexterity.

Parrots’ tooth extraction: Not an isolated case

Although it may sound strange, parrots aren’t the only creatures known for using birds to maintain their dental hygiene. In the wild, birds such as the Egyptian Plover are known for cleaning the teeth of much larger animals, including crocodiles and alligators. These birds, which have a symbiotic relationship with the reptiles, enter their mouths to remove food particles and bacteria, ensuring their teeth stay clean and free from infection. Crocodiles, particularly those in Egypt’s Nile River, are known to rely on these small birds to maintain their oral health.

A word of caution

However, while parrots may have an impressive skill set, there’s an important safety consideration. According to experts from the Chicago Exotics Animal Hospital, human saliva contains pathogens that can be harmful to birds. These pathogens can be toxic to the birds, so it is strongly advised that people avoid allowing birds to place their beaks near their mouths or noses.