Chinese woman wins over 1 lakh by spending eight hours without using her mobile phone

A woman from southwestern China recently made headlines after winning 10,000 yuan (approximately ₹1,16,000) in a unique competition that required her to abstain from using her mobile phone for eight hours while remaining calm and anxiety-free. In China, a woman won 10,000 yuan for abstaining from phone and staying calm for 8 hours. (Pixabay)

The unusual competition in Chongqing

The contest, held on November 29 at a shopping centre in Chongqing municipality, attracted ten contestants out of 100 applicants. Participants were invited to spend eight hours on a specially designated bed, with no access to mobile phones or any other electronic devices like iPads or laptops. The challenge was simple: resist the temptation to use technology while remaining composed and relaxed.

(Also read: Chinese woman becomes 'stiff wooden person' as she stops eating, using toilet after being scolded at work)

According to reports from Jimu News, the rules were strict. Contestants had to surrender their mobile phones before the event, and only older mobile models with calling capabilities were available in case of emergencies. These emergency phones were provided by the organisers and could only be used to contact family members. Additionally, participants had to stay on their beds for the majority of the time, with breaks limited to five minutes for toilet use.

Resting without anxiety

In an effort to test participants’ mental fortitude, the organisers monitored sleep and anxiety levels using wrist straps. Contestants were prohibited from falling into a deep sleep or showing signs of anxiety. Most of them spent their time reading or simply relaxing, with drinks and meals provided while they remained in bed.

Despite the restrictive conditions, the competition was more about mental endurance than physical activity. After careful evaluation, a woman surnamed Dong emerged victorious. She scored an impressive 88.99 out of 100, having spent the longest time on the bed, avoided deep sleep, and exhibited the least anxiety.

(Also read: Chinese woman’s marriage on the brink of divorce after husband demands paternity test over baby’s dark skin)

The prize

Dong, a sales manager at a finance firm, won the 10,000-yuan prize and became an overnight sensation on Chinese social media, where she earned the nickname "pyjama sister" due to her choice of attire for the event. Dong's lifestyle, which involves limited phone use and spending time tutoring her child, further endeared her to the public.

While the event, held in a mattress and bedding shop, has garnered widespread attention, the identity of the company sponsoring the competition and the purpose behind it remain unknown. Nonetheless, the no-mobile-phone challenge has sparked a viral conversation across mainland China.