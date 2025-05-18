Fed up with 9-to-5 job, man uses life savings to buy boat and sail the Pacific with pet cat

Oliver Widger has gone viral on social media after he documented his decision to quit his 9-to-5 job to sail across the Pacific Ocean with his cat, Phoenix. The Oregan resident who now has over a million followers on TikTok and Instagram told The Associated Press that people are drawn to his story of quitting and embarking on a journey to Hawaii. Oliver Widger wuit his job to sail across the Pacific Ocean with his cat.(Instagram/sailing_with_phoenix)

“The world kind of sucks and, like, I don’t think I’m alone in how I felt with my work. You can be making $150,000 a year and you still feel like you’re just making ends meet, you know what I mean? And I think people are just tired of that and working really hard for nothing and want a way out," the 29-year-old said.

Injury sparked motivation

He claimed that his videos are popular because people find inspiration from those like him who find a way out of mundane life. He says it all began with a neck injury that completely upended his life. “It shook up my world and changed my perspective on everything,” he said.

After he was diagnosed with a disorder that put him at risk of paralysis, Widger realised that he hated his managerial job at a tire company.

He said that he needed to dress properly and be clean shaven every day to look presentable at his job which was what made him uncomfortable. After hearing about others who sailed from California to Hawaii, he decided that was the life for him.

Quit with no plans

He quit instantly. With no money and $10,000 debt, he set sailing. He used his retirement savings, watched YouTube videos to learn sailing, moved to Oregon coast and spend $50,000 to buy and fix a boat.

Now, Widger's main job is sailing and filming “Sailing with Phoenix” videos for social media. The two battle sea sickness, catch breathtaking sunsets, reflect on life and repair their boat together.

While juggling the everyday challenges of life at sea, he's also navigating sudden internet fame while creating content from the middle of the ocean. However, he hopes his journey inspires others who feel stuck.

“Everything I’ve done, I once thought was impossible,” he said. “Sailing around the world is such a ridiculous dream. Whatever your dream is, just go. Just do it.”

(With AP inputs)