Fevicol’s powerful front-page tribute captures Piyush Pandey’s legacy with his moustache

India’s advertising legend Piyush Pandey, who transformed the country’s creative landscape, passed away yesterday at the age of 70. In a fitting tribute, Fevicol honoured the man behind its most memorable campaigns with a front-page advertisement that spoke volumes without uttering a single word. A solitary image of Pandey’s signature moustache appeared on a blank background, symbolising his enduring legacy and the power of simplicity that he so deeply believed in. Fevicol’s front-page ad with a lone moustache symbolised Piyush Pandey’s creative legacy, marking a heartfelt farewell to India’s ad genius.

Amul’s heartfelt homage

Indian dairy giant Amul, known for its iconic topical creatives, joined in the nation’s mourning with a tribute that read, “Inka sur sabse mila,” capturing Pandey’s unmatched ability to strike a chord with every Indian. The caption accompanying the post read, “Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s advertising legends!”

Take a look here at the post:

The creative journey of Pandey

Born in Jaipur in 1955, Piyush Pandey joined Ogilvy & Mather India in 1982 as a client-servicing executive and rose to become Executive Chairman and Creative Director. Over four decades, he revolutionised Indian advertising with his authentic storytelling and use of colloquial Hindi, shattering the dominance of Western styles. His celebrated campaigns — Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai” and Asian Paints’ “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” — remain etched in the collective memory of Indian audiences.

After his passing, social media flooded with nostalgic clips of his most iconic advertisements, reminding the world of his unmatched genius and human touch.

The Fevicol ad

One of Pandey’s most beloved creations, Fevicol’s 60-year anniversary film, remains a perfect reflection of his philosophy. The 90-second advertisement traced the journey of a humble sofa across six decades of Indian life — a symbol of both emotional and material durability.

At its release in 2019, Pandey had said, “To me, Fevicol is not just an adhesive, but a cultural glue that salutes the people of India. Fevicol as a brand has followed this principle for 60 years. Advertising came into the picture much later. The 60-year TV ad and the entire communication salute the carpenter and her or his craft. Fevicol is the message. Ogilvy is only the messenger.”