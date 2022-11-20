FIFA World Cup 2022: Amul wows people with video of its former tropicals

Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, social media platforms are abuzz with various posts. While some expressed how they are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start, a few walked down the memory lane to talk about the past world cups. Just like this video by Amul that takes people through some of the former World Cup tropicals. And, the video may leave you nostalgic.

“Let us prepare for the biggest #football festival in the world by taking a trip down the memory lane with #Amul Topicals!,” the dairy giant wrote while sharing the video. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is the background score. It’s Ricky Martin’s The Cup of Life.

The video starts from Amul’s first football world cup-related tropical created in 1986. The post from that time features legendary footballer Diego Maradona. Take a look at the video to see what else it shows.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 48,000 views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “MESSI and Amul,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great video,” posted another. “Outstanding creative,” commented a third.

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. It will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar’s Al Khor. After the ceremony, the tournament will kick-off with a match between Qatar and Ecuador.

