Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares tale of homeless man and his dog, video melts hearts

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri took to X to share a story of a homeless man and his dog. In his post, he mentioned how the pooch has been with the man since it was just a little puppy. Kapri also shared a video that shows the duo in a street in Lucknow. The image shows a homeless man with his dog. (X/@vinodkapri)

“Suddenly I saw that a man was collecting garbage and a dog was constantly with him. Continuous means continuously. Kept watching for 5-7 minutes. Then I thought that all this should be recorded. While starting the recording, I felt that what the eyes saw would not be recorded on the camera. Despite this, the camera rolled and what was recorded was more unforgettable than unbelievable, at least for all of us,” reads a part of his post when translated into English from Hindi.

In the next few lines, Kapri mentions that the man is named Shakeel who stays with his dog, Kallu. In the video, Shakeel shares how Kallu always stays with him. The pooch even wakes him up in the morning.

Take a look at this beautiful story of the bond between a man and a dog:

The tweet was shared two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 3.6 lakh views. The share has further collected more than 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how X users reacted to this dog video:

“Your tweet is full of life,” posted an X user. “He is rich by heart,” added another. “Anyone who cares for an animal can’t be a bad person. That I know,” joined a third. “Beautiful,” wrote a fourth.