close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares tale of homeless man and his dog, video melts hearts

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares tale of homeless man and his dog, video melts hearts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 08, 2023 10:25 AM IST

Vinod Kapri shared a video on X that shows a homeless man and his dog in Lucknow. The clip captures the beautiful bond between the man and the pooch.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri took to X to share a story of a homeless man and his dog. In his post, he mentioned how the pooch has been with the man since it was just a little puppy. Kapri also shared a video that shows the duo in a street in Lucknow.

The image shows a homeless man with his dog. (X/@vinodkapri)
The image shows a homeless man with his dog. (X/@vinodkapri)

“Suddenly I saw that a man was collecting garbage and a dog was constantly with him. Continuous means continuously. Kept watching for 5-7 minutes. Then I thought that all this should be recorded. While starting the recording, I felt that what the eyes saw would not be recorded on the camera. Despite this, the camera rolled and what was recorded was more unforgettable than unbelievable, at least for all of us,” reads a part of his post when translated into English from Hindi.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares nail-biting video of buck trying to outswim crocodile. Watch

In the next few lines, Kapri mentions that the man is named Shakeel who stays with his dog, Kallu. In the video, Shakeel shares how Kallu always stays with him. The pooch even wakes him up in the morning.

Take a look at this beautiful story of the bond between a man and a dog:

The tweet was shared two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 3.6 lakh views. The share has further collected more than 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how X users reacted to this dog video:

“Your tweet is full of life,” posted an X user. “He is rich by heart,” added another. “Anyone who cares for an animal can’t be a bad person. That I know,” joined a third. “Beautiful,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out