Fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi, 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot

A fire broke out in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on late Wednesday night. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the premier hospital after the alert, officials said. The firefighting operation was brought under control by 12.39 am and no casualties were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, according to the officials.

The area where the fire occured was being used for Covid-19 sampling, the deputy chief fire officer Sunil Choudhary told news agency ANI. The damage to the samples of Covid-19 housed on the floor was not immediately clear.

The fire control room received a distress call about the fire at 10.25 pm, officials added.

A fire officer said the fire started at an office in the convergence block within the campus. The site of the fire outbreak is reportedly away from patients admitted to the hospital. The convergence block within the campus is where classes are held. There block also houses laboratories.

This comes two days before AIIMS Delhi was set to resume the Outpatient Department (OPD) services in a phased manner almost two months after they were suspended amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.



