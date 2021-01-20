Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch
The Internet is filled with videos which show the first responders going above and beyond their scope of duty to help those in need. Just like this firefighter who didn’t hesitate to swim through icy water to rescue a dog trapped in a partially frozen pond. The incident took place at Sterne Park in Colorado, USA.
South Metro Fire Rescue took to both Twitter to share this amazing story. The post is complete with a video which shows the rescue.
“Yesterday afternoon this adventurous pup was tired and trapped in the cold water at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton. People on shore did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911. A Firefighter quickly and safely provided a little help and thankfully the dog was ok,” they tweeted.
We won’t give away what the video exactly shows, take a look yourself:
The department also shared the same video on their official Facebook page. People on both the platforms shared similar reactions. From thanking the officer to expressing happiness about the whole incident, netizens came up with different replies.
“Awesome job!! Thank you!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Fabulous!! We're lucky to have these people when we need them,” expressed another. “You all are the best,” said a third.
Here’s how tweeple reacted:
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record making skipping video of kids prompts people to ask ‘are they floating’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of inauguration, Joe Biden shares image of US Capitol on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Clash of the titans’: Fierce fight between two tigers captured on camera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweeple welcome back Jack Ma with memes after months of disappearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan joins Twitter thread with lyrics of Senorita from ZNMD. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt’s decision to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam’ sparks meme fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobita and Shizuka got married and tweeple can’t be any happier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino strays out of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, taken to State Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Lakshmi’s Indian dish in honour of Kamala Harris may make your mouth water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First dogs Major and Champ move in to the White House after 'indoguration'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities deploy TV, music, selfie stand for vaccine centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old Kashmiri folk singer aims for wider audience with his music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP's K9 dog squad set to join security team for Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two 100-pound lion statues stolen from porch, family offers $500 for safe return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox