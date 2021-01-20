Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos which show the first responders going above and beyond their scope of duty to help those in need. Just like this firefighter who didn’t hesitate to swim through icy water to rescue a dog trapped in a partially frozen pond. The incident took place at Sterne Park in Colorado, USA.

South Metro Fire Rescue took to both Twitter to share this amazing story. The post is complete with a video which shows the rescue.

“Yesterday afternoon this adventurous pup was tired and trapped in the cold water at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton. People on shore did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911. A Firefighter quickly and safely provided a little help and thankfully the dog was ok,” they tweeted.

We won’t give away what the video exactly shows, take a look yourself:

Yesterday afternoon this adventurous pup was tired and trapped in the cold water at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton. People on shore did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911. A Firefighter quickly and safely provided a little help and thankfully the dog was ok. pic.twitter.com/pU5Auui8UT — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 17, 2021

The department also shared the same video on their official Facebook page. People on both the platforms shared similar reactions. From thanking the officer to expressing happiness about the whole incident, netizens came up with different replies.

“Awesome job!! Thank you!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Fabulous!! We're lucky to have these people when we need them,” expressed another. “You all are the best,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

