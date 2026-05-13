‘First in my bloodline’: Pune woman amused after getting ‘halwa puri channa’ on Air India flight

Taking to X, Jain wrote, “First in my bloodline, and probably even my entire friend circle, to get halwa puri channa served as an in-flight meal. This was on our Delhi to Bali flight. My husband was shocked to see the meal and avoided it because he doesn’t like cold puris that much. I was kinda happy though and finished his meal too. On a lighter note, has anyone else ever been served this on an Air India flight?”

The passenger, Priti Jain, shared her surprise on X after receiving the traditional Indian dish during the journey.

A Pune woman’s post about being served halwa puri channa as an in-flight meal on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bali has amused many social media users.

Her post quickly caught attention, with many users finding the meal choice both surprising and delightful. The combination of halwa, puri and channa is commonly associated with festive meals, temple prasad and traditional Indian breakfasts, making its appearance on an international flight an unexpected moment for several users.

Post sparks reactions online The post has garnered more than 52,000 views and prompted a range of reactions. While some users were amused by the idea of receiving such a desi meal mid-air, others said they would have enjoyed it too.

One user wrote, “This is the most Indian in-flight meal ever.” Another said, “Honestly, I would be very happy if I got this on a flight.” A third user reacted, “Halwa puri channa on the way to Bali sounds like a dream.” Another added, “Your husband missed out on a legendary meal.” One person commented, “Air India really said, let us serve comfort food in the sky.” Another wrote, “Cold puri or not, I would have finished both trays too.”

(Also read: ‘Kachori and aloo sabzi’: Woman on Delhi–Bengaluru Air India served ‘Captain’s meal’ after veggie request)

Some users also shared their own experiences of receiving Indian meals on flights, while others joked that the dish must have made the journey more memorable. “This is better than the usual bland airline food,” one user said. Another commented, “Now I want airlines to make this a regular breakfast option.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)